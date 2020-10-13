TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have added some insurance in net, signing veteran goaltender Aaron Dell to a one-year, US$800,000 contract.
The team made the announcement on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Dell played in 33 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2019-20, posting a 12-15-3 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.
Dell, from Airdrie, Alta., owns a 48-34-12 record with a 2.76 GAA, .908 save percentage and five shutouts in 107 career games over four seasons — all with San Jose.
Dell spent three seasons with the University of North Dakota and was never drafted before eventually signing with San Jose as a free agent in 2015.
Toronto currently has starter Frederik Andersen and Jack Campbell under contract with the Maple Leafs for the 2020-21 season. The organization also has 22-year-old Joseph Woll and 21-year-old Ian Scott inked to deals, with both expected to be a part of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 13, 2020.
