TORONTO - Wayne Simmonds has made the decision to come home.
The gritty winger from Toronto signed a one-year, US$1.5-million contract with the Maple Leafs as NHL free agency opened Friday.
Simmonds, 32, has 251 goals and 499 points in 909 career games with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres over his 12 NHL seasons.
The 61st pick in the 2007 draft by Los Angeles has added 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 44 playoff outings.
Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said earlier this week he wants his talent-rich roster to be harder to play against, and the six-foot-two, 185-pound Simmonds — along with his 1,123 career penalty minutes — should help support the likes of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander up front.
"In the role that I'm being brought in with Toronto, I think it's obviously to bring in some toughness," Simmonds said on a video conference call from his car with reporters. "But at the same time I think I'm a pretty good hockey player myself.
"That's more functional toughness coming for me."
Simmonds battled hip and core-body injuries the last few seasons, but said the time off because of the COVID-19 pandemic has provided him a "silver lining" in terms of training and preparing for next season.
"The talent level on the Leafs is unbelievable," he added. "It's second to none in the league.
"What I'm trying to do here is just come in and play my game, play my style, don't change much and complement what the Leafs already have in place."
Toronto was left bitterly disappointed following five-game defeat at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the qualifying round of this summer's restart to the NHL's pandemic-delayed 2019-20 campaign
That setback came on the heels of consecutive seven-game losses to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs in both 2018 and 2019.
Simmonds is the second veteran forward to sign with the Leafs in recent days after 37-year-old Jason Spezza — another Toronto native — re-upped for $700,000 in 2020-21.
"I've played a long time in this league, so I think the majority of people know what my game is," said Simmonds, who indicated he left money on the table to come home. "I'm a team-first type of guy who's no-nonsense.
"I play the game hard, I think I play the game the right way and I have no problem sticking up for my teammates or being the guy who's asked to go out there and jumpstart the team if need be."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct., 9, 2020.
