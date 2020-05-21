OTTAWA - Marcel Bellefeuille is back as the University of Ottawa's head football coach.
The school announced Bellefeuille's return Thursday.
Bellefeuille served as the school's head coach from 1998-2000 before heading to the CFL. The 54-year-old Ottawa native guided the Gee-Gees to a Vanier Cup title in 2000.
"It is tremendously exciting for the University of Ottawa to welcome Marcel Bellefeuille back as our head coach and program manager of the Gee-Gees football program," said Sue Hyland, Ottawa's director of varsity athletics. "He brings a wealth of knowledge to our program and was the right fit that we needed at this time as a life-long coach at the university and professional level."
Bellefeuille spent time with five CFL clubs from 2001 to 2020, including as head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2008-11). Most recently he'd been serving as the Montreal Alouettes offensive line coach.
"It is an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to return home and coach the Gee- Gees football team," Bellefeuille said. "This program has a rich and storied history.
"As an alumnus and former employee, the University of Ottawa has always had a special place in my heart. I would like to thank the University and the Alouettes for making this opportunity a reality."
Bellefeuille joined Alouettes head coach Khari Jones' staff in December and was preparing for his second stint with the CFL club. Bellefeuille spent 2000-07 with Montreal, first as its running backs/receivers coach before being promoted to offensive co-ordinator.
"I want to wish Marcel the best of success with the Gee-Gees," Jones said.. He couldn't pass up this opportunity to become the head coach of this program, in his hometown on top of it.
"Having worked with Marcel in the past and this winter, I have no doubt in my mind that the University of Ottawa made a great selection."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2020.
