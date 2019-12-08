DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Ayrton Martino scored twice and added two assists as Canada East beat Canada West 5-1 on Sunday at the world junior-A challenge.
Ryland Mosley's short-handed goal just 5:52 into the game was the eventual winner as Canada East leads the tournament thanks to a win and an overtime loss. Ryan Alexander and Nicholas DeGrazia also scored.
Devon Levi made 29 saves for the win.
Ethan Edwards was the lone scorer for Canada West, who fell to 0-2 at the international event.
Carter Gylander stopped 22 shots in net for Canada West.
Earlier Sunday, Marcel Barinka scored 1:57 into overtime to lead the Czech Republic past Russia 4-3.
It’s just the third win for the Czechs in 10 tries against the Russians at the tournament, and marks just the second time in eight appearances that they have opened their schedule with a victory.
Russia has an overtime win and an overtime loss after two games at the tournament.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2019.
