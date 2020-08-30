PORTLAND, Ore. - American Mason Fowler defeated Craig Jones at Submission Underground 17 on Sunday for his second straight submission wrestling win over the Australian grappling ace.
Jones tapped out to a choke 63 seconds into the second overtime round.
Fowler dispatched Jones at SUG 16 on July 12 via a disputed verbal tap in overtime. The controversial win crowned Fowler the first-ever Submission Underground Absolute Champion with the American quick to grant Jones a rematch.
Jones had been unbeatable beforehand, with wins at SUG 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13 and 15.
Jones needed just 12 seconds to dispatch Dennis Hallman, a veteran of the UFC, Strikeforce, IFL and other MMA organizations, by a heel hook. Anthony (Rumble) Johnson, who twice fought for the UFC light-heavyweight title, lasted 47 seconds despite having 70 pounds on Jones. UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns went down in 64 seconds.
Fowler won a US$10,000 eight-man tournament to earn the right to face Jones in July. Jones submitted Fowler with 34 seconds remaining when they met in the 2019 ADCC quarterfinals.
Earlier Sunday, Canadian Gillian Robertson lost via armbar submission in overtime to Amanda Loewen.
Robertson, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who fights out of Coconut Creek, Fla., has an 8-4-0 record in MMA with a 5-2 mark in the UFC. Robertson was slated to compete at SUG 16 but had to pull out when one of her training partners tested positive for COVID-19.
In other action Sunday, Richie (Bogeyman) Martinez defeated Ben Egli.
Submission Underground bouts are contested in a cage with no striking. If there is a no winner after five minutes, the contest goes to overtime with three two-minute rounds where fighters have to secure a submission or escape their opponent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2020.
