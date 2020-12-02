Maxime Crepeau's diving save for Canada against Iceland has earned the 26-year-old goalkeeper the 2020 Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award.
The award, decided by an online fan vote from Nov. 19-26, recognizes the top save by a Canadian national team 'keeper during international play.
Crepeau's save came in the 76th minute of Canada's 1-0 loss to Iceland on Jan. 15 in Irvine, Calif. Kristjan Finnbogason, taking a pass at the edge of the penalty box, drove towards goal and looked to fire a shot at the far post
Instead, he aimed at the near post, sending his shot between a defender’s legs. Crepeau managed to change direction in time, diving to his right and getting a hand to the ball, deflecting it around the post.
Allstate will present Crepeau with the Good Hands Award at a future national team home match.
Crepeau, a native of Candiac, Que., who plays club soccer for the Vancouver Whitecaps, also won the award in 2016.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020
