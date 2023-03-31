TORONTO - Summer McIntosh broke another of her world junior and national records in winning the women's 200-metre butterfly on Friday at the Canadian swimming trials.

The Toronto native finished with a time of two minutes 4.70 seconds. Her previous record was 2:05.05.

McIntosh's performance only added to what's already been an eye-opening trials entering Friday.

The 16-year-old set the world record in the 400 freestyle on Tuesday, clocking in at 3:56.08.

McIntosh followed that up by swimming the fourth-fastest time in the 200 individual medley on Thursday.

She lowered her previous world junior and national records in the process, with a time of 2:06.89.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you