TORONTO - Summer McIntosh broke another of her world junior and national records in winning the women's 200-metre butterfly on Friday at the Canadian swimming trials.
The Toronto native finished with a time of two minutes 4.70 seconds. Her previous record was 2:05.05.
McIntosh's performance only added to what's already been an eye-opening trials entering Friday.
The 16-year-old set the world record in the 400 freestyle on Tuesday, clocking in at 3:56.08.
McIntosh followed that up by swimming the fourth-fastest time in the 200 individual medley on Thursday.
She lowered her previous world junior and national records in the process, with a time of 2:06.89.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.