DUNEDIN, Fla. - Parker Meadows hit a three-run homer in the top of the third inning and the Detroit Tigers coasted to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in a spring training game on Saturday at TD Ballpark.
The Tigers (13-16) scored all four of their runs in the third, thanks to a Blue Jays' throwing error and inexperienced pitching.
Ryan Kreidler of the Tigers reached first in the third inning on a throwing error by Jays' third baseman Max Chapman. Zack Short was then hit by a Sem Robberse pitch.
Jake Rogers then doubled, scoring Kreidler and moving Short to third. And then with two runners on base Meadows hit a home run to make it 4-0.
The 21-year-old Robberse, from Zeist, Netherlands, finished up with one walk and one strikeout, allowing three hits and four runs in three innings of work.
The Jays (16-12) scored their lone run in the bottom of the eighth as Otto Lopez drew a bases-loaded walk with two out.
The Tigers outhit the Jays 8-3.
The Blue Jays will play the New York Yankees on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2023.
