ST. JOHN, N.B. - A three-point night from Xavier Bourgault lifted the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 3-2 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs in round-robin play at the Memorial Cup on Thursday.
Bourgault and Mavrik Bourque each scored and contributed a pair of assists, while Olivier Nadeau put up one of each for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champions.
Mason McTavish opened the scoring for the Bulldogs 5:08 into the game and Avery Hayes added a goal late in the second period to even the score at 2-2.
Nadeau buried the game winner 7:06 into the third, scoring Shawinigan's third power-play goal of the night.
Cataractes goalie Antoine Coulombe made 38 saves and Marco Costantini stopped 31 of 34 shots for the Bulldogs.
Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton (0-2-0) will take on the Edmonton Oil Kings (1-1-0), winners of the Western Hockey League championship, on Friday. Shawinigan (2-0-0) will face the host Saint John Sea Dogs (1-0-1) in the round-robin finale on Saturday.
Cancelled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-team championship features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.
