WINNIPEG - Michael McNiven made 35 saves as the Laval Rocket downed the Manitoba Moose 3-1 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.
Joseph Blandisi, Michael Pezzetta and Corey Schueneman supplied the goals for the Rocket (15-4-2), who are 9-0-1 in their last 10 games.
Cole Perfetti scored for the Moose (8-10-2), who are on a three-game slide.
Mikhail Berdin stopped 18-of-20 shots for Manitoba.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.
