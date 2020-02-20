KRASNOYARSK, Russia - Mackenzie Zacharias of Altona, Man., split her games on the final day of round-robin play at the world junior curling championship while Winnipeg's Jacques Gauthier dropped a 6-5 decision to Scotland's James Craik.
The Canadian teams had previously secured playoff berths but the semifinal matchups weren't finalized until Thursday.
Zacharias opened with a 13-2 rout of Latvia's Evelina Barone before dropping a 7-1 decision to unbeaten Minji Kim of South Korea.
Canada (7-2) will face Russia's Vlada Rumiantseva (6-3) in women's semifinal play Friday and South Korea (9-0) will meet Japan's Sae Yamamoto (5-4).
Canadian alternate Rachel Erickson played in the early game and Latvian fifth Leticija Ievina also saw some action. The 11-year-old Ievina is the second-youngest player ever to compete at the event.
In men's play, Scotland (7-2) secured first place with its victory and will next face Switzerland's Yves Wagenseil (5-4). Canada (7-2) will meet Germany's Sixten Totzek (6-3) in the other semifinal.
The finals are scheduled on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.
