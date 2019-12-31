Monday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

At Ostrava, Czech Republic

Canada 4 Germany 1

United States 4 Czech Republic 3 (OT)

At Trinec, Czech Republic

Sweden 6 Kazakhstan 2

Switzerland 7 Slovakia 2

---

NHL

Pittsburgh 5 Ottawa 2

---

AHL

Charlotte 3 Cleveland 1

---

NBA

Atlanta 101 Orlando 93

Washington 123 Miami 105

Minnesota 122 Brooklyn 115 (OT)

Milwaukee 123 Chicago 102

Utah 104 Detroit 81

Phoenix 122 Portland 116

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

