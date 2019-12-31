Monday's Games
World Junior Hockey Championship
At Ostrava, Czech Republic
Canada 4 Germany 1
United States 4 Czech Republic 3 (OT)
At Trinec, Czech Republic
Sweden 6 Kazakhstan 2
Switzerland 7 Slovakia 2
---
NHL
Pittsburgh 5 Ottawa 2
---
AHL
Charlotte 3 Cleveland 1
---
NBA
Atlanta 101 Orlando 93
Washington 123 Miami 105
Minnesota 122 Brooklyn 115 (OT)
Milwaukee 123 Chicago 102
Utah 104 Detroit 81
Phoenix 122 Portland 116
---
