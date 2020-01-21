Monday's Games

NHL

Colorado 6 Detroit 3

Florida 5 Minnesota 4

---

AHL

Iowa 4 Texas 2

Syracuse 4 Utica 2

Belleville 3 Rockford 0

Stockton 5 Colorado 0

Ontario 3 Bakersfield 0

---

NBA

Washington 106 Detroit 100

Toronto 122 Atlanta 117

Philadelphia 117 Brooklyn 111

Milwaukee 111 Chicago 98

New Orleans 126 Memphis 116

New York 106 Cleveland 86

Oklahoma City 112 Houston 107

Orlando 106 Charlotte 83

Miami 118 Sacramento 113 (OT)

Boston 139 L.A. Lakers 107

Denver 107 Minnesota 100

Utah 118 Indiana 88

San Antonio 120 Phoenix 118

Portland 129 Golden State 124 (OT)

