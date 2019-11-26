Monday's Games

NFL

Baltimore 45 L.A. Rams 6

---

NHL

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 2

Columbus 1, Ottawa 0

Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1

Pittsburgh 3, Calgary 2, (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 3, Minnesota 2, (OT)

Nashville 3, St. Louis 2, (SO)

Dallas 4, Vegas 2

Anaheim 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

San Jose 4 Los Angeles 3

---

NBA

Brooklyn 108, Cleveland 106

Detroit 103, Orlando 88

Indiana 126, Memphis 114

Boston 103, Sacramento 102

Miami 117, Charlotte 100

Minnesota 125, Atlanta 113

Toronto 101, Philadelphia 96

Milwaukee 122, Utah 118

Portland 117, Chicago 94

L.A. Lakers 114, San Antonio 104

Oklahoma City 100, Golden State 97

---

