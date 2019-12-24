Monday's Games

NHL

Toronto 8, Carolina 6

Minnesota 3, Calgary 0

Boston 7, Washington 3

Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 1

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1

Nashville 3, Arizona 2

Montreal 6, Winnipeg 2

New Jersey 7, Chicago 1

St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 1

Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2

---

NBA

Cleveland 121, Atlanta 118

Orlando 103, Chicago 95

Philadelphia 125, Detroit 109

Indiana 120, Toronto 115, OT

Washington 121, New York 115

Miami 107, Utah 104

San Antonio 145, Memphis 115

Denver 113, Phoenix 111

Houston 113, Sacramento 104

New Orleans 102, Portland 94

Golden State 113, Minnesota 104

---

NFL

Green Bay 23, Minnesota 10

---

