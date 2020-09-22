Monday's Games

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay 3 Dallas 2

(Series tied 1-1)

---

NFL

Las Vegas 34 New Orleans 24

---

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels 8 Texas 5

Cleveland 7 Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 11 N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 4 St. Louis 1

Seattle 6 Houston 1

National League

Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 3

Washington 5 Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 5 Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 5 Miami 4

Interleague

Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Kansas City 4 St. Louis 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you