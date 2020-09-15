Monday's Games
NHL
Western Conference Final
Dallas 3 Vegas 2 (OT)
(Stars win series 4-1)
---
NFL
Week 1
Pittsburgh 26 N.Y. Giants 16
Tennessee 16 Denver 14
---
MLB
American League
Seattle 6 Oakland 5 (1st game)
Chicago White Sox 3 Minnesota 1
Oakland 9 Seattle 0 (2nd game)
National League
Miami 6 Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 3 Pittsburgh 1 (1st game)
Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 1 (1st game)
Cincinnati 9 Pittsburgh 4 (2nd game)
St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 2 (2nd game)
San Diego 7 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Baltimore 14 Atlanta 1
---
