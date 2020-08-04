Monday's Games

NHL

At Toronto

Qualifying Round

Carolina 4 New York Rangers 1

(Hurricanes lead best-of-five series 2-0)

Pittsburgh 3 Montreal 1

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

Round Robin

Tampa Bay 3 Washington 2 (SO)

At Edmonton

Qualifying Round

Winnipeg 3 Calgary 2

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

Edmonton 6 Chicago 3

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

Round Robin

Vegas 5 Dallas 3

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 11 Seattle 1

National League

N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 2

Colorado 7 San Francisco 6

San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

Interleague

Cincinnati 3 Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 2 Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 6 Milwaukee 4

---

NBA

Toronto 107 Miami 103

Indiana 111 Washington 100

Denver 121 Oklahoma City 113 (OT)

New Orleans 109 Memphis 99

Philadelphia 132 San Antonio 130

L.A. Lakers 116 Utah 108

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you