Monday's Games
NHL
At Toronto
Qualifying Round
Carolina 4 New York Rangers 1
(Hurricanes lead best-of-five series 2-0)
Pittsburgh 3 Montreal 1
(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)
Round Robin
Tampa Bay 3 Washington 2 (SO)
At Edmonton
Qualifying Round
Winnipeg 3 Calgary 2
(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)
Edmonton 6 Chicago 3
(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)
Round Robin
Vegas 5 Dallas 3
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 11 Seattle 1
National League
N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 2
Colorado 7 San Francisco 6
San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
Interleague
Cincinnati 3 Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6 Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 2 Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 6 Milwaukee 4
---
NBA
Toronto 107 Miami 103
Indiana 111 Washington 100
Denver 121 Oklahoma City 113 (OT)
New Orleans 109 Memphis 99
Philadelphia 132 San Antonio 130
L.A. Lakers 116 Utah 108
---
