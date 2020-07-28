Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 0
Toronto 4 Washington 1
Atlanta 14 Tampa Bay 5
Kansas City 14 Detroit 6
Houston 8 Seattle 6
N.Y. Mets 7 Boston 4
Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 5
Chicago Cubs 8 Cincinnati 7
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia ppd., coronavirus
Baltimore at Miami ppd., coronavirus
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland ppd., rain
NBA Exhibition
At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
L.A. Lakers 123 Washington 116
Sacramento 106 L.A. Clippers 102
Utah 112 Brooklyn 107
Orlando 114 Denver 110
New Orleans 124 Milwaukee 103
MLS
At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
San Jose Earthquakes 5 Real Salt Lake 2
Los Angeles FC 4 Seattle Sounders 1
