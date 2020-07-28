Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 0

Toronto 4 Washington 1

Atlanta 14 Tampa Bay 5

Kansas City 14 Detroit 6

Houston 8 Seattle 6

N.Y. Mets 7 Boston 4

Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 5

Chicago Cubs 8 Cincinnati 7

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia ppd., coronavirus

Baltimore at Miami ppd., coronavirus

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland ppd., rain

NBA Exhibition

At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

L.A. Lakers 123 Washington 116

Sacramento 106 L.A. Clippers 102

Utah 112 Brooklyn 107

Orlando 114 Denver 110

New Orleans 124 Milwaukee 103

MLS

At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

San Jose Earthquakes 5 Real Salt Lake 2

Los Angeles FC 4 Seattle Sounders 1

