Monday's Games
MLB
American League
Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 8 Boston 7
Seattle 10 Texas 2
L.A. Angels 10 Oakland 9
National League
Philadelphia 13 Atlanta 8
Washington 16 N.Y. Mets 4
Arizona 12 Colorado 8
San Diego 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
Minnesota 4 Milwaukee 2
Houston 6 San Francisco 4
---
NBA
Phoenix 128 Oklahoma City 101
Dallas 122 Utah 114
Toronto 114 Milwaukee 106
Miami 114 Indiana 92
L.A. Lakers 124 Denver 121
---
