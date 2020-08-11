Monday's Games

MLB

American League

Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 8 Boston 7

Seattle 10 Texas 2

L.A. Angels 10 Oakland 9

National League

Philadelphia 13 Atlanta 8

Washington 16 N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 12 Colorado 8

San Diego 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

Minnesota 4 Milwaukee 2

Houston 6 San Francisco 4

---

NBA

Phoenix 128 Oklahoma City 101

Dallas 122 Utah 114

Toronto 114 Milwaukee 106

Miami 114 Indiana 92

L.A. Lakers 124 Denver 121

---

