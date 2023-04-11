Monday's Scoreboard

Women's World Hockey Championship

Canada 4 United States 3 (SO)

Finland 5 Hungary 0

Switzerland 4 Japan 3

---

NHL

Winnipeg 6 San Jose 2

Nashville 3 Calgary 2 (SO)

Los Angeles 3 Vancouver 0

Toronto 2 Florida 1 (OT)

Ottawa 3 Carolina 2

Buffalo 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (SO)

Dallas 6 Detroit 1

Washington 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

Minnesota 4 Chicago 2

Seattle 4 Arizona 1

---

AHL

Laval 4 WB/Scranton 0

Cleveland 2 Grand Rapids 1

---

MLB

Interleague

Houston 8 Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 3 Seattle 2

Washington 6 L.A. Angels 4

American League

Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 3

Cleveland 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 5 Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 1 Boston 0

Texas 11 Kansas City 2

National League

Philadelphia 15 Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 5 San Diego 0

Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 4

Colorado 7 St. Louis 4

Arizona 3 Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 9 San Francisco 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you