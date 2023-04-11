Monday's Scoreboard
Women's World Hockey Championship
Canada 4 United States 3 (SO)
Finland 5 Hungary 0
Switzerland 4 Japan 3
---
NHL
Winnipeg 6 San Jose 2
Nashville 3 Calgary 2 (SO)
Los Angeles 3 Vancouver 0
Toronto 2 Florida 1 (OT)
Ottawa 3 Carolina 2
Buffalo 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (SO)
Dallas 6 Detroit 1
Washington 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
Minnesota 4 Chicago 2
Seattle 4 Arizona 1
---
AHL
Laval 4 WB/Scranton 0
Cleveland 2 Grand Rapids 1
---
MLB
Interleague
Houston 8 Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 3 Seattle 2
Washington 6 L.A. Angels 4
American League
Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 3
Cleveland 3 N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 5 Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 1 Boston 0
Texas 11 Kansas City 2
National League
Philadelphia 15 Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 5 San Diego 0
Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 4
Colorado 7 St. Louis 4
Arizona 3 Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 9 San Francisco 1
---
