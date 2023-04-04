Monday's Scoreboard
NHL
Vegas 4 Minnesota 3 (SO)
Dallas 5 Nashville 1
Seattle 8 Arizona 1
---
AHL
Coachella Valley 4 San Jose 3 (SO)
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City 9 Toronto 5
Baltimore 2 Texas 0
Detroit 7 Houston 6 (11 innings)
Cleveland 12 Oakland 11 (10 innings)
L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 3
National League
Milwaukee 10 N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 7 Chicago Cubs 6
Atlanta 8 St. Louis 4
San Diego 5 Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 13 Colorado 4
Interleague
San Francisco 12 Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 11 Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees 8 Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 6 Washington 2
Pittsburgh 7 Boston 6
---
NCAA Men's Basketball Championship
Championship Game
UConn 76 San Diego St. 59
---
