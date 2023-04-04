Monday's Scoreboard

NHL

Vegas 4 Minnesota 3 (SO)

Dallas 5 Nashville 1

Seattle 8 Arizona 1

---

AHL

Coachella Valley 4 San Jose 3 (SO)

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City 9 Toronto 5

Baltimore 2 Texas 0

Detroit 7 Houston 6 (11 innings)

Cleveland 12 Oakland 11 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 3

National League

Milwaukee 10 N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7 Chicago Cubs 6

Atlanta 8 St. Louis 4

San Diego 5 Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 13 Colorado 4

Interleague

San Francisco 12 Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11 Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees 8 Philadelphia 1

Tampa Bay 6 Washington 2

Pittsburgh 7 Boston 6

---

NCAA Men's Basketball Championship

Championship Game

UConn 76 San Diego St. 59

---

