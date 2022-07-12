Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 3 Detroit 1 (first game)

Kansas City 7 Detroit 3 (second game)

Cleveland 8 Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 10 Boston 5

Texas 10 Oakland 8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 5 Miami 1

St. Louis 6 Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 1

San Diego 6 Colorado 5

Arizona 4 San Francisco 3

---

