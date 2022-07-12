Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 3 Detroit 1 (first game)
Kansas City 7 Detroit 3 (second game)
Cleveland 8 Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 10 Boston 5
Texas 10 Oakland 8
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 5 Miami 1
St. Louis 6 Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 1
San Diego 6 Colorado 5
Arizona 4 San Francisco 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.
