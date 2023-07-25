Monday's Scoreboard
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Italy 1 Argentina 0
Germany 6 Morocco 0
Brazil 4 Panama 0
Colombia 2 South Korea 0
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 6 L.A. Dodgers 3 (11 innings)
Detroit 5 San Francisco 1
Baltimore 3 Philadelphia 2
American League
Houston 10 Texas 9
Minnesota 4 Seattle 3 (10 innings)
Kansas City 5 Cleveland 3
National League
Colorado 10 Washington 6
Milwaukee 3 Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 8 San Diego 4
St. Louis 10 Arizona 6
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.