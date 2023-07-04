Monday's Scoreboard
CFL
Toronto 45 B.C. 24
---
MLB
American League
Houston 12 Texas 11
N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 3
Minnesota 8 Kansas City 4
National League
Milwaukee 8 Chicago Cubs 6
Cincinnati 3 Washington 2
Miami 5 St. Louis 4
L.A. Dodgers 5 Pittsburgh 2
Interleague
San Diego 10 L.A. Angels 3
Atlanta 4 Cleveland 2
Seattle 6 San Francisco 5
---
CANADIAN ELITE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Edmonton 92 Vancouver 78
Montreal 89 Winnipeg 85
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.