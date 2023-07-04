Monday's Scoreboard

CFL

Toronto 45 B.C. 24

---

MLB

American League

Houston 12 Texas 11

N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8 Kansas City 4

National League

Milwaukee 8 Chicago Cubs 6

Cincinnati 3 Washington 2

Miami 5 St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 5 Pittsburgh 2

Interleague

San Diego 10 L.A. Angels 3

Atlanta 4 Cleveland 2

Seattle 6 San Francisco 5

---

CANADIAN ELITE BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Edmonton 92 Vancouver 78

Montreal 89 Winnipeg 85

---

