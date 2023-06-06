Monday's Scoreboard
Stanley Cup Final
Vegas 7 Florida 2
(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 2-0)
---
AHL
Western Conference Finals
Coachella Valley 4 Milwaukee 3
(Coachella Valley wins best-of-seven series 4-2)
---
MLB
American League
Houston 11 Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 4 Boston 1
National League
Cincinnati 2 Milwaukee 0
San Diego 5 Chicago Cubs 0
Interleague
Philadelphia 8 Detroit 3
Miami 9 Kansas City 6
Pittsburgh 5 Oakland 4
Texas 4 St. Louis 3
---
