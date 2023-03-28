Monday's Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 5 Arizona 4

Ottawa 5 Florida 2

Montreal 4 Buffalo 3 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 5 New Jersey 1

Minnesota 5 Seattle 1

Colorado 5 Anaheim 1

---

NBA

Dallas 127 Indiana 104

Milwaukee 126 Detroit 117

New York 137 Houston 115

Phoenix 117 Utah 103

Denver 116 Philadelphia 111

New Orleans 124 Portland 90

Minnesota 119 Sacramento 115

L.A. Clippers 124 Chicago 112

---

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

Regional Finals

South Carolina 86 Maryland 75

Virginia Tech 84 Ohio State 74

---

MLB

Spring training

Philadelphia 5 Toronto 2

Atlanta 6 Boston 1

Minnesota 8 Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 4

St. Louis 8 Baltimore 2

San Diego 4 Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 6 Chicago Cubs 6

Colorado 12 Milwaukee 8

Kansas City 4 Texas 4

L.A. Angels 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 7 Cleveland 6

Oakland 12 San Francisco 6

---

