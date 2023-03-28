Monday's Scoreboard
NHL
Edmonton 5 Arizona 4
Ottawa 5 Florida 2
Montreal 4 Buffalo 3 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 5 New Jersey 1
Minnesota 5 Seattle 1
Colorado 5 Anaheim 1
---
NBA
Dallas 127 Indiana 104
Milwaukee 126 Detroit 117
New York 137 Houston 115
Phoenix 117 Utah 103
Denver 116 Philadelphia 111
New Orleans 124 Portland 90
Minnesota 119 Sacramento 115
L.A. Clippers 124 Chicago 112
---
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
Regional Finals
South Carolina 86 Maryland 75
Virginia Tech 84 Ohio State 74
---
MLB
Spring training
Philadelphia 5 Toronto 2
Atlanta 6 Boston 1
Minnesota 8 Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 4
St. Louis 8 Baltimore 2
San Diego 4 Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox 6 Chicago Cubs 6
Colorado 12 Milwaukee 8
Kansas City 4 Texas 4
L.A. Angels 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
Arizona 7 Cleveland 6
Oakland 12 San Francisco 6
---
