Monday's Games
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
New Jersey 4 N.Y. Rangers 0
(New Jersey wins best-of-seven series 4-3)
---
NBA
Playoffs
Philadelphia 119 Boston 115
(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Denver 97 Phoenix 87
(Denver leads best of-seven series 2-0)
---
MLB
Interleague
Houston 7 San Francisco 3
American League
Boston 6 Toronto 5
Cleveland 3 N.Y. Yankees 2
National League
Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 8, Game 1
N.Y. Mets 5 Atlanta 3, Game 2
Chicago Cubs 5 Washington 1
San Diego 8 Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 13 Philadelphia 4
---
