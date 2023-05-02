Monday's Games

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

New Jersey 4 N.Y. Rangers 0

(New Jersey wins best-of-seven series 4-3)

---

NBA

Playoffs

Philadelphia 119 Boston 115

(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Denver 97 Phoenix 87

(Denver leads best of-seven series 2-0)

---

MLB

Interleague

Houston 7 San Francisco 3

American League

Boston 6 Toronto 5

Cleveland 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

National League

Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 8, Game 1

N.Y. Mets 5 Atlanta 3, Game 2

Chicago Cubs 5 Washington 1

San Diego 8 Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 13 Philadelphia 4

---

