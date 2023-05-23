Monday's Games
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Florida 1 Carolina 0
(Florida leads best-of-seven series 3-0)
---
World Men's Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Riga, Latvia
Norway 3 Canada 2 (SO)
Kazakhstan 4 Slovenia 3
At Tampere, Finland
Sweden 4 Denmark 1
Austria 4 Hungary 3 (SO)
---
NBA
Playoffs
Western Conference Finals
Denver 113 L.A. Lakers 111
(Denver wins best-of-seven series 4-0)
---
CFL Pre-Season
Calgary 29 Edmonton 24
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 4
Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 8 Kansas City 5 (10 innings)
L.A. Angels 2 Boston 1
Seattle 11 Oakland 2
National League
Arizona 6 Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 6 St. Louis 5 (10 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 8 Atlanta 6
Colorado 5 Miami 3
Interleague
Pittsburgh 6 Texas 4
Houston 12 Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 4 Minnesota 1
---
