Monday's Scoreboard
World Cup
Group Stage
Netherlands 2 Senegal 0
England 6 Iran 2
United States 1 Wales 1 - tie
---
NHL
Boston 5 Tampa Bay 3
Calgary 5 Philadelphia 2
New Jersey 5 Edmonton 2
Winnipeg 4 Carolina 3 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 3 Toronto 2 (OT)
St. Louis 3 Anaheim 1
Nashville 4 Arizona 3 (SO)
Colorado 3 Dallas 2 (SO)
San Jose 5 Ottawa 1
Vegas 5 Vancouver 4
---
AHL
Charlotte 5 WB/Scranton 4 (SO)
---
NBA
Cleveland 114 Atlanta 102
Indiana 123 Orlando 102
Chicago 121 Boston 107
New Orleans 128 Golden State 83
Minnesota 105 Miami 101
New York 129 Oklahoma City 119
Milwaukee 119 Portland 111
L.A. Clippers 121 Utah 114
---
NFL
San Francisco 38 Arizona 10, at Mexico City, MEX.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022.
