Monday's Scoreboard

World Cup

Group Stage

Cameroon 3 Serbia 3

Ghana 3 South Korea 2

Brazil 1 Switzerland 0

Portugal 2 Uruguay 0

NHL

Toronto 4 Detroit 2

Edmonton 4 Florida 3 (OT)

Vegas 3 Columbus 2 (SO)

New Jersey 5 N.Y. Rangers 3

Tampa Bay 6 Buffalo 5 (OT)

Dallas 4 St. Louis 1

NBA

Toronto 100 Cleveland 88

Philadelphia 104 Atlanta 101

Washington 142 Minnesota 127

Brooklyn 109 Orlando 102

Boston 140 Charlotte 105

New Orleans 105 Oklahoma City 101

Chicago 114 Utah 107

Denver 129 Houston 113

Phoenix 122 Sacramento 117

Indiana 116 L.A. Lakers 115

NFL

Pittsburgh 24 Indianapolis 17

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.