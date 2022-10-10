Monday's Games
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ottawa 24 Montreal 18
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Kansas City 30 Las Vegas 29
---
NBA Pre-Season
Philadelphia 113 Cleveland 97
Washington 116 Charlotte 107
Miami 118 Houston 110
Denver 107 Phoenix 105
---
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Brandon 3 Calgary 2
---
ONTARIO HOCKEY LEAGUE
Windsor 3 Soo 2 (OT)
---
QUEBEC MAJOR JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Charlottetown 5 Acadie-Bathurst 2
Drummondville 5 Baie-Comeau 4
Gatineau 4 Shawinigan 2
Rimouski 4 Victoriaville 2
Val-d'Or 3 Rouyn-Noranda 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2022.
