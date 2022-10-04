Monday's Games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Toronto 5 Baltimore 1

Detroit 4 Seattle 3

Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Yankees 3 Texas 1

Kansas City 5 Cleveland 2 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 3 Minnesota 2

Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 4 (10 innings)

National League

Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 4 Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 6 Arizona 5 (10 innings)

San Diego 7 San Francisco 4

Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Washington at N.Y. Mets (Postponed)

Interleague

Philadelphia 3 Houston 0

---

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

San Francisco 24 L.A. Rams 9

---

NHL Pre-Season

Toronto 5 Montreal 1

Calgary 4 Seattle 1

Edmonton 7 Vancouver 2

Nashville 4 SC Bern 3

New Jersey 1 Boston 0

Carolina 8 Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 3 Detroit 2

Colorado 3 Dallas 1

---

NBA Pre-Season

Philadelphia 127 Brooklyn 108

Memphis 109 Orlando 97

Oklahoma City 112 Denver 101

L.A. Clippers 102 Portland 97

Sacramento 105 L.A. Lakers 75

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.