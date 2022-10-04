Monday's Games
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Toronto 5 Baltimore 1
Detroit 4 Seattle 3
Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Yankees 3 Texas 1
Kansas City 5 Cleveland 2 (10 innings)
Chicago White Sox 3 Minnesota 2
Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 4 (10 innings)
National League
Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 4 Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 6 Arizona 5 (10 innings)
San Diego 7 San Francisco 4
Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Washington at N.Y. Mets (Postponed)
Interleague
Philadelphia 3 Houston 0
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
San Francisco 24 L.A. Rams 9
---
NHL Pre-Season
Toronto 5 Montreal 1
Calgary 4 Seattle 1
Edmonton 7 Vancouver 2
Nashville 4 SC Bern 3
New Jersey 1 Boston 0
Carolina 8 Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 3 Detroit 2
Colorado 3 Dallas 1
---
NBA Pre-Season
Philadelphia 127 Brooklyn 108
Memphis 109 Orlando 97
Oklahoma City 112 Denver 101
L.A. Clippers 102 Portland 97
Sacramento 105 L.A. Lakers 75
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.
