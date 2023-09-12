Monday's Scoreboard

NFL

N.Y. Jets 22 Buffalo 16 (OT)

MLB

American League

Texas 10 Toronto 4

Oakland 4 Houston 0

L.A. Angels 8 Seattle 5 (11 innings)

Tampa Bay 7 Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

National League

Atlanta 10 Philadelphia 8 (10 innings), 1st game

Philadelphia 7 Atlanta 5, 2nd game

Washington 6 Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 4 N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 12 Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5 Colorado 4

San Diego 11 L.A. Dodgers 8

Interleague

Baltimore 11 St. Louis 5

San Francisco 5 Cleveland 4 (10 innings)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

