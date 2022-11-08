Monday's Games

NFL

Baltimore 27 New Orleans 13

--

NHL

Washington 5 Edmonton 4

N.Y. Islanders 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Boston 3 St. Louis 1

---

NBA

Chicago 111 Toronto 97

Utah 139 L.A. Lakers 116

Washington 108 Charlotte 100

Houston 134 Orlando 127

Detroit 112 Oklahoma City 103

Indiana 129 New Orleans 122

Philadelphia 100 Phoenix 88

Atlanta 117 Milwaukee 98

Portland 110 Miami 107

Boston 109 Memphis 106

New York 120 Minnesota 107

Denver 115 San Antonio 109

Dallas 96 Brooklyn 94

Golden State 116 Sacramento 113

L.A. Clippers 119 Cleveland 117

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.