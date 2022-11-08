Monday's Games
NFL
Baltimore 27 New Orleans 13
--
NHL
Washington 5 Edmonton 4
N.Y. Islanders 4 Calgary 3 (OT)
Boston 3 St. Louis 1
---
NBA
Chicago 111 Toronto 97
Utah 139 L.A. Lakers 116
Washington 108 Charlotte 100
Houston 134 Orlando 127
Detroit 112 Oklahoma City 103
Indiana 129 New Orleans 122
Philadelphia 100 Phoenix 88
Atlanta 117 Milwaukee 98
Portland 110 Miami 107
Boston 109 Memphis 106
New York 120 Minnesota 107
Denver 115 San Antonio 109
Dallas 96 Brooklyn 94
Golden State 116 Sacramento 113
L.A. Clippers 119 Cleveland 117
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.