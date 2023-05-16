Monday's Scoreboard
NHL playoffs
Second Round
Dallas 2 Seattle 1
(Dallas wins best-of-seven series 4-3)
---
World Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Riga, Latvia
Canada 2 Slovakia 1 (SO)
Latvia 4 Czechia 3 (OT)
At Tampere, Finland
United States 3 Germany 2
Sweden 2 Finland 1 (SO)
---
Major League Baseball
American League
N.Y. Yankees 7 Toronto 4
L.A. Angels 9 Baltimore 5
Seattle 10 Boston 1
National League
Washington 10 N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 18 Milwaukee 1
Colorado 9 Cincinnati 8
San Francisco 6 Philadelphia 3
Interleague
Atlanta 12 Texas 0
Houston 6 Chicago Cubs 4
Arizona 5 Oakland 2
San Diego 4 Kansas City 0
L.A. Dodgers 9 Minnesota 8 (12 innings)
---
