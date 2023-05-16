Monday's Scoreboard

NHL playoffs

Second Round

Dallas 2 Seattle 1

(Dallas wins best-of-seven series 4-3)

---

World Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

At Riga, Latvia

Canada 2 Slovakia 1 (SO)

Latvia 4 Czechia 3 (OT)

At Tampere, Finland

United States 3 Germany 2

Sweden 2 Finland 1 (SO)

---

Major League Baseball

American League

N.Y. Yankees 7 Toronto 4

L.A. Angels 9 Baltimore 5

Seattle 10 Boston 1

National League

Washington 10 N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 18 Milwaukee 1

Colorado 9 Cincinnati 8

San Francisco 6 Philadelphia 3

Interleague

Atlanta 12 Texas 0

Houston 6 Chicago Cubs 4

Arizona 5 Oakland 2

San Diego 4 Kansas City 0

L.A. Dodgers 9 Minnesota 8 (12 innings)

---

