Monday's Games
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 1
Boston 3 Cleveland 1
Kansas City 7 L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 7 Houston 5
Seattle 4 Texas 3
National League
Cincinnati 11 Miami 2
Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 2 Milwaukee 0
Arizona 7 San Francisco 0
Washington 4 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
Detroit 12 San Diego 4
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.