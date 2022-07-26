Monday's Games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 1

Boston 3 Cleveland 1

Kansas City 7 L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 7 Houston 5

Seattle 4 Texas 3

National League

Cincinnati 11 Miami 2

Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 2 Milwaukee 0

Arizona 7 San Francisco 0

Washington 4 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

Detroit 12 San Diego 4

