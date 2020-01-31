MONTREAL - The Montreal Alouettes dealt Canadian linebacker/safety Bo Lokombo to the Toronto Argonauts on Friday for a conditional 2020 eighth-round draft pick.
The six-foot-two, 225-pound Lokombo appeared in 15 games last season with Montreal, registering 51 tackles, eight special-teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Lokombo was drafted in the third round, No. 21 overall, by the B.C. Lions in the 2013 CFL draft.
Bombers re-sign Thomas
WINNIPEG — The longest-serving current Blue Bomber is staying in Winnipeg.
The Bombers have given Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas a one-year extension. The 2020 season will be Thomas' ninth in Winnipeg.
The native of Douglas, N.B., had a career-best five sacks last year. He also had 22 defensive tackles as the Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup.
The Acadia University product was drafted 29th overall by the Bombers in 2012.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.
