MONTREAL - The Montreal Alouettes signed veteran American receiver Naaman Roosevelt on Wednesday.
Roosevelt became a CFL free agent Feb. 11.
The five-foot-11, 195-pound Roosevelt spent the previous five seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He appeared in 67 career regular-season games, registering 301 catches for 4,134 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Montreal also signed defensive back Davonte Davis, defensive lineman Elijah Norris and running back Dominick Bragalone. All are Americans.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.