MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday.
The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal.
Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League.
Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 11 points to go along with a team-leading 81 penalty minutes.
The 24-year-old Toronto native also dressed in eight games with the Laval Rocket, putting up three goals and three assists.
The six-foot-one, 216-pound winger was selected in the sixth round by the Canadiens (160th overall) at the 2016 NHL draft.
Schueneman, a 26-year-old from Milford, Mich., registered six points (two goals, four assists) in 24 games with the Canadiens last season.
He also found the back of the net four times and added seven assists in 32 games with the Rocket.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.
