MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have signed veteran defenceman Chris Wideman a two-year contract extension.
Wideman, 32, had four goals and 27 points in 64 games last season after signing a one-year deal on July 28, 2021.
A fourth-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2009, Wideman has amassed 20 goals and 52 assists in 245 NHL games with the Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers and Canadiens.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2022.
