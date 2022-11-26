MONTREAL - Jade Downie-Landry recorded a hat trick and one assist as the Montreal Force defeated the Metropolitan Riveters 5-3 to earn their first home win of their inaugural season on Saturday.
Ann-Sophie Bettez, with one goal and one assist, and Brooke Stacey added the others for Montreal (2-1-0). Tricia Deguire made 19 saves.
Fanni Garát-Gasparics, Sarah Bujold and Kennedy Ganser replied for Metropolitan (1-3-0). Rachel McQuigge stopped 17-of-22 shots.
Tied at 2-2 entering the third period, the Force broke the game open with three unanswered goals, two from Downie-Landry, to put the game out of reach with 1:39 to play.
Later Saturday, the Toronto Six (3-1-1) fell 3-2 to the Boston Pride (5-0-0) courtesy of a McKenna Brand game winner 1:34 into overtime.
Shiann Darkangelo scored the game-tying goal for the Six at 14:13 of the third period. Boston's Becca Gilmore made it a 2-1 contest midway through the frame. Early in the third, Toronto's Brooke Boquist tied it at 1-1 after Kaleigh Fratkin opened the scoring for Boston in the middle frame.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.