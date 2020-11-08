WASHINGTON, Wash. - Romell Quioto scored the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute as the Montreal Impact secured a playoff spot with a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Sunday at Audi Field.
The result gave Montreal the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Impact will visit the New England Revolution in a play-in match on Nov. 20.
Victor Wanyama tied the game in the 74th minute with a powerful header off a corner kick.
Donovan Pines put the hometown side on the board with a goal at the nine-minute mark.
Bojan pulled Montreal even four minutes later. Ola Kamara restored United's lead in the 33rd minute.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2020.
