MELBOURNE, Australia - Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
Auger-Aliassime defeated Britain's Dan Evans in straight sets 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday at the Grand Slam event.
He will face the winner of the third-round match between Russia's Andrey Rublev and Croatia's Marin Cilic.
The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime also made it to the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year.
Auger-Aliassime and Evans had played once before, with the Briton winning at Melbourne 2 Australia in 2021.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov earlier earned a spot in the fourth round of the Australian Open by beating American Reilly Opelka.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.