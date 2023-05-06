HALIFAX - David Moravec had two goals and an assist, Mathis Rousseau delivered a 26-save shutout and the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-0 on Saturday to move one win shy of a finals berth.
Zachary L'Heureux, with one goal and two assists, Evan Boucher and Attilio Biasca also scored for Halifax. The Mooseheads have taken a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven semifinal series in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.
Olivier Adam surrendered three goals on 14 shots in just over 22 minutes of action for Sherbrooke. Samuel St-Hilaire stopped 10-of-12 shots in relief the rest of the way.
Halifax has now outscored the Phoenix 15-4 in the last three games in coming back from a 2-0 series deficit.
Game 6 will be Sunday in Sherbrooke, Que. If necessary, Game 7 will go Tuesday in Halifax.
The winner of the series will take on the Quebec Remparts who have already booked their ticket into the finals with a sweep of the Gatineau Olympiques in the other semifinal series.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2023.
