The Vancouver Whitecaps' depleted roster took another blow Tuesday with news that starting goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has a broken left thumb.
Crepeau was injured in a 54th-minute goalmouth collision with Handwalla Bwana in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Seattle at the MLS is Back Tournament.
The Whitecaps said the 26-year-old Canadian international will undergo surgery in Vancouver. The club offered no timeline for his return.
Third-stringer Thomas Hasal, a 21-year-old Canadian youth international from Saskatoon, made his MLS debut in replacing Crepeau.
Backup 'keeper Bryan Meredith left the team earlier in the tournament after the death of his mother Beth.
"I am very thankful for all the messages of support I've received from all over the globe," Crepeau said in a statement Tuesday. "It touched me and my family deeply. I will always give everything I have on the field and this is just a minor setback for a major comeback. I hope to see you all soon. Stay safe and take care of your loved ones."
The Whitecaps finish group play Thursday against Chicago Fire FC at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex in the Orlando area.
Vancouver came to the tournament without forwards Lucas Cavallini, Fredy Montero and Tosaint Ricketts, along with defender Andy Rose and defender/midfielder Georges Mukumbilwa, who all stayed home because of personal or medical reasons.
Defenders Janio Bikel (adductor strain) and Erik Godoy (quadricep strain) were injured in training. Bikel is gone for the tournament while Godoy did not play against Seattle.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.
---
Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.