TORONTO - Jamal Murray says he feels on a different page than his fellow Canadian men's basketball teammates.
The Denver Nuggets guard and newly-minted NBA champion is in training camp this week after wrapping up his NBA season on June 13.
The Canadian squad started camp Tuesday and finishes up Sunday at the OVO Athletic Centre with the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup beginning Aug. 25.
Canada needs a top-two finish among the Americas teams at the 32-team tournament to secure its first Olympic berth since 2000 for Paris 2024.
While mentioning that he was "enjoying the wave" of being a champion, Murray admitted that it will take some time for him to be game ready again after a longer season.
General manager Rowan Barrett said Tuesday that the team will have to be smart with Murray in making sure he's healthy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.
