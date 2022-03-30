NEW YORK - Nashville Predators forward Tanner Jeannot has been fined $2,000 for kneeing Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk during Nashville's 4-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.
Happening just over a minute into play in the third period, Jeannot appeared to skate into Tkachuk and position his body in a way where the Senators forward would run his knee into Jeannot's.
Jeannot was given a two-minute tripping penalty on the play.
The $2,000 fine Jeannot was assessed is the maximum allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement for that particular incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.
