BERLIN - Natasha Wodak shattered the Canadian women's marathon record on Sunday in Berlin.
The 40-year-old from Surrey, B.C., ran two hours 23 minutes 13 seconds to finish 12th.
She broke the previous Canadian mark of 2:24.50 set by Malindi Elmore in 2020.
Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa won Sunday's race in 2:15.37.
Wodak, who specialized in the 10,000 metres on the track, was 13th in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2022.
