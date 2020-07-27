WASHINGTON - Top Toronto Blue Jays prospect Nate Pearson will make his major-league debut Wednesday night in Washington against the Nationals.
The right-hander will start the third of four straight games against the reigning World Series champs, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Monday.
Pearson has started the season on the three-man taxi squad. By delaying his call-up, the Blue Jays get an extra year of club control.
The six-foot-six Pearson, selected 28th overall by Toronto in the 2017 draft, is considered one of the top prospects in baseball.
Pearson split last year between class-A Dunedin, double-A New Hampshire and triple-A Buffalo. His longest run was at New Hampshire, where he was 1-4 with a 2.59 earned-run average in 16 starts, striking out 69 and walking 21.
Toronto will be the home team for Wednesday's game for the first time this season. The Blue Jays will play their first five home games away from their 2020 home in Buffalo, N.Y., while work continues on Sahlen Field.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.